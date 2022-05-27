Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima Animal Care Center over capacity, asking for help as holiday weekend approaches

Pima Animal Care Center is asking for help make space for strays as Memorial Day approaches.
Pima Animal Care Center is asking for help make space for strays as Memorial Day approaches.(Randy Metcalf | Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is asking for help clearing space for incoming dogs.

All kennels, including non-public ones, are being used to hold stray pets. The shelter is also placing pop-up kennels around the shelter to make room.

“We’ve been at capacity for a long time and we are now critical again,” said Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services.

On average, the shelter is taking in 10-15 more pets than are getting out each day. While large-breed dogs are the primary challenge, PACC also has many adult cats and kittens who need fostering.

People can help in several ways:

PACC is also offering Reclaim Forgiveness for stray pets. However, each case will be treated on an individual basis. To see if your pet is at the shelter, check the intake hourly, as it changes throughout the day.

“The majority of what’s coming into the shelter are large stray dogs,” Dangler said. “If you find a stray and can hang onto it, you would be helping that dog and the dog that will likely take its place in a kennel at PACC.”

Due to the volume of calls and urgency in the shelter, PACC is prioritizing adoptions, so non-emergency calls might be delayed.

For specific questions about pets at PACC, adoptions or fostering, people should stop by the shelter in person. For emergency-related calls, people can call the dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4.

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon-7 p.m., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts

Latest News

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together
Arizona Desert Rotti & Pals Rescue
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Dog rescue focuses on pets with medical needs
2 bobcats found at the front of a Southern Arizona home get care at the Tucson Wildlife Center.
Program testing Arizona wildlife, zoo animals for COVID-19
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say