Preparing for the unthinkable: training educators and Arizonans for active shooter situations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Preparing for the worst is now becoming a reality for many educators in schools.

There have been 119 school shootings since 2018, that’s according to Education Week.

More and more educators are training for the unthinkable and a Tucson-based organization is leading the way.

“If you can provide them with lifesaving skills, knowledge, abilities, etc., hopefully you can stop these things from happening in the beginning. But if you can’t then they’re going to be able to do things to mitigate the loss of life,” said ICSAVE director Bruce Whitney.

21 lives were lost in the deadliest shooting since 2012. Whitney says it’s no longer a matter of if, but when someone could be in an active shooter situation. The organization is to protect the community through training and education. Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, they’ve seen an increase in educators wanting to go through their courses.

″I grew up in an age where we didn’t have to provide this kind of training, but it’s essential and we’ll notice that after these events there’s a huge amount of interest in the community because the community is concerned. They’re concerned about their loved ones, their kids. They want to be an active solution to this problem,” he said.

Their course, “ I LIVED ” focuses on active violence response. It’s six hours of training where educators or anyone interested can learn what to do in an active shooter scenario including lockdown techniques, defense, and more.

“It’s very much hands on and interactive. We go to the church, the school, the synagogue, the mosque and we teach it there on site. The word that we normally hear from folks more often than not, they come in a little apprehensive because obviously this is a scary topic and they walk out of there empowered.” he said.

So far, ICSAVE has trained 148,000 people in Arizona, all for free. Whitney says they’re training the community as immediate responders. They’ve heard from educators that the training makes a difference and saves lives.

“You’re going to have anxiety when you come to these classes, that’s normal. That’s a normal human expectation, but you’re going to come out of it empowered. You’re going to have lifesaving skills,” he explained.

