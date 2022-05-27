Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a...
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a cockfighting event.(stefanofiorentino via canva)
By Gary Bass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas broke up a cockfighting event last week and detained nearly 20 people in the raid.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports a tip came in about the cockfighting event happening on private property on May 20.

Several agencies, including the Grapeland Police Department and deputies from Houston County, responded, as reported by KTRE.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 17 men were detained, with 10 of them arrested and charged with cockfighting, which is a felony in Texas. Spectators were also charged with misdemeanors.

Authorities released the names of the men who were arrested: Leonardo Aranjo, Andrew Flores, Ignacio Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesus Jasso, Raphael Lemus, Jose Lemus, Orlando Martinez-Toledo, Juan Rocha and Patrick Wilkinson.

The sheriff’s office reports that 10 vehicles were towed from the scene, with cockfighting equipment, 36 live roosters, and a large sum of money seized.

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re going to lose more than just the fight,” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts

Latest News

Quinonez, 29, of Sacramento, is also prohibited from flying for three years while she is on...
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Arizona softball took a 1-0 lead over Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional with a...
Arizona opens super regional with extra-inning victory over Mississippi State
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters...
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel