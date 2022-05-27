Silver Alert issued for missing southern Arizona man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pinal County man who went missing early Friday, May 27.

According to Arizona DPS, 61-year-old John Charles Astemborski was last seen at his home near Battaglia Drive and Henness Road in Arizona City.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Astemborski has green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

Astemborski’s wife heard their dogs baring around 3:15 a.m. and she noticed he was missing when she checked the home.

According to DPS, Astemborski has a history of leaving and wandering into the desert.

He has been showing signs of dementia, according to DPS.

