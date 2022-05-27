Silver Alert issued for missing southern Arizona man

Advertise
John Charles Astemborski, 61, was last seen at his home near Battaglia Drive and Henness Road in Arizona City early Friday, May 27.(Arizona DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pinal County man who went missing early Friday, May 27.

According to Arizona DPS, 61-year-old John Charles Astemborski was last seen at his home near Battaglia Drive and Henness Road in Arizona City.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Astemborski has green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

Astemborski’s wife heard their dogs baring around 3:15 a.m. and she noticed he was missing when she checked the home.

According to DPS, Astemborski has a history of leaving and wandering into the desert.

He has been showing signs of dementia, according to DPS.

