Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts

Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a construction site.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of plywood earlier this month.

Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo, 43, and Juan Carlos Niebla Felix, 30, were both arrested by Sahuarita police on Wednesday, May 25. Both were apprehended after a search warrant was served in the 17000 block of South La Villita Road.

Officers got a theft report from a construction, saying $3,000 in plywood was taken. Authorities said security footage of the incident showed three men with a white Ford F250 with unique markings attached to a trailer.

An off-duty officer later noticed a vehicle fitting that description.

One suspect is outstanding and has yet to be identified, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the thefts can call Sahuarita police by calling 911, 520-344-7000 or the tip line at 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

