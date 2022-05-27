UArizona falls to Stanford, set to play ASU Friday

Scottsdale, AZ (KOLD) – The Stanford Cardinal defeated Arizona baseball, 15-8 Thursday night sending the Wildcats down into the loser’s bracket of the Pac-12 tournament.

Arizona’s starting pitcher Garrett Irvin allowed 7 runs on 10 hits through 4.3 innings worth of work.

Tony Bullard had the best night at the plate for the Cats, going 3-4 with 3 RBI and 1 run.

Arizona now faces rival ASU Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Scottsdale. Winner moves on to face Stanford, Saturday. Loser goes home.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.