UArizona falls to Stanford, set to play ASU Friday

(Arizona Athletics)
By Damien Alameda
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Scottsdale, AZ (KOLD) – The Stanford Cardinal defeated Arizona baseball, 15-8 Thursday night sending the Wildcats down into the loser’s bracket of the Pac-12 tournament.

Arizona’s starting pitcher Garrett Irvin allowed 7 runs on 10 hits through 4.3 innings worth of work.

Tony Bullard had the best night at the plate for the Cats, going 3-4 with 3 RBI and 1 run.

Arizona now faces rival ASU Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Scottsdale. Winner moves on to face Stanford, Saturday. Loser goes home.

