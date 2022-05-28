Advertise
Arizona eliminates rival ASU in Pac-12 baseball tournament

Wildcats to face Stanford again at 9 a.m. Saturday
(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona staged a late-game rally to beat rival Arizona State 8-6 in the Pac-12 baseball tournament on Friday, May 27.

The Wildcats will now face Stanford again, which beat Arizona 15-8 on Thursday. First pitch is at 9 a.m. Saturday and the game will be on the Pac-12 Networks.

If Arizona beats Stanford, they will play again at 4:45 p.m. If Arizona wins the second game, the Wildcats move on to the conference’s championship game Sunday.

If Stanford beats Arizona Saturday, the Wildcats will be eliminated and Stanford moves on to the title game.

Win or lose Saturday, Arizona is expected to advance to the NCAA tournament. The field will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

On Friday, Arizona catcher Daniel Susac smashed a three-run home run and Tanner O’Tremba added a solo shot.

Quinn Flanagan (5-1) got the win after giving up two runs in two innings of work. Trevor Long got the save after giving up only one hit in the ninth.

Ryan Campos was a monster for Arizona State by going 3-for-4 with three hits and four RBIs. Joe Lampe and Sean McLain both scored three runs each for the Sun Devils.

Blake Pivaroff (1-4) was charged with the loss. He walked two and gave up two earned runs in an inning.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, May 25

  • Game 1: Arizona 8, Oregon 6
  • Game 2: Stanford 6, Arizona State 3
  • Game 3: Oregon State 13, Washington 8
  • Game 4: Cal 4, UCLA 1

Thursday, May 26

Second Round

  • Game 5: Arizona State 4, Oregon 2 (Oregon eliminated)
  • Game 6: UCLA 14, Washington 8 (Washington eliminated)
  • Game 7: Stanford 15, Arizona 8
  • Game 8: Oregon State 3, Cal 1

Friday, May 27

Quarterfinals

  • Game 9: Arizona 8, Arizona State 6
  • Game 10: Cal vs. UCLA, 6:45 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Saturday, May 28

Semifinals

  • Game 11: Stanford vs. Arizona, 9 a.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
  • Game 12: Oregon State vs. Cal-UCLA winner, 45 minutes after end of Game 11 (Pac-12 Networks)
  • Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (only necessary if Arizona beats Stanford), 4:45 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
  • Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if necessary), 4:45 p.m. or 45 minutes after end of Game 13 (Pac-12 Networks)

Sunday, May 29

Championship

  • Game 15: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

