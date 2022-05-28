Arizona Forestry sends warning out to Memorial Day weekend travelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s Memorial Day weekend! Tucsonans and people across the country have come out to Southern Arizona to camp out on this long weekend. And with all the fun, the Arizona Forestry is out with a warning to travelers about preventing fires while out and about.

“We’ve definitely checking to see if people are dragging chains down our highways. We’re seeing if people are using campfires or they’re camping,” said Corey Guerin, the Lead Prevention Officer. He added that his team will be out over the weekend making sure everyone is following the rules.

He said one thing they are seeing a lot of is people not extinguishing their fires.

According to Guerin, target shooting and lighting off fireworks is also a popular trend on Memorial Day, something that is not allowed on state land.

Andrew Goodapple from Kentucky made the drive out with his family for a vacation. He says he’s aware of all the fire hazards and proceeding with caution.

“I’ve seen it light up and how quick it lights up. It’s scary. So, I would just take all of the advice seriously,” he said.

Right now, all state land in southern Arizona is under Stage II fire restrictions. That means no campfires, fireworks, smoking outdoors or shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.