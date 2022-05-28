Arizona crushes Mississippi State, punches ticket for College World Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KOLD News 13) - It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

After a Pac-12 season, the Arizona Wildcats are headed to the College World Series for the second straight year.

Arizona crushed Mississippi State 7-1 Saturday in Game 2 of the Starkville Super Regional to advance to the CWS for the 25th time in school history. The Wildcats have won it all eight times, second only to UCLA’s dozen titles.

The College World Series is June 2-10 in Oklahoma City. The schedule and matchups will be posted HERE.

Devyn Netz (15-7) was dominant again for the Wildcats. She gave up one run on five hits in seven innings. Netz struck out two and walked three.

Arizona’s Carlie Scupin went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Charlize Palacios went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Aspen Wesley was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

.@ArizonaSoftball is headed to its 25th WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES‼️ pic.twitter.com/FRPSLHCKxV — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2022

Starkville Super Regional

at Nusz Park

Friday-Sunday, May 27-29

Friday, May 27

Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2, 8 innings

Saturday, May 28

Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1 (Arizona advances)

