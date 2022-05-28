Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona crushes Mississippi State, punches ticket for College World Series

Wildcat Devyn Netz gives up one run in seven innings while Carlie Scupin goes 2-for-3 with a home run, and two RBIs
University of Arizona softball.
University of Arizona softball.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KOLD News 13) - It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

After a Pac-12 season, the Arizona Wildcats are headed to the College World Series for the second straight year.

Arizona crushed Mississippi State 7-1 Saturday in Game 2 of the Starkville Super Regional to advance to the CWS for the 25th time in school history. The Wildcats have won it all eight times, second only to UCLA’s dozen titles.

The College World Series is June 2-10 in Oklahoma City. The schedule and matchups will be posted HERE.

Devyn Netz (15-7) was dominant again for the Wildcats. She gave up one run on five hits in seven innings. Netz struck out two and walked three.

Arizona’s Carlie Scupin went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Charlize Palacios went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Aspen Wesley was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Starkville Super Regional

at Nusz Park

Friday-Sunday, May 27-29

Friday, May 27

Game 1: Arizona 3, Mississippi State 2, 8 innings

Saturday, May 28

Game 2: Arizona 7, Mississippi State 1 (Arizona advances)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts
A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Stanford eliminates Arizona from Pac-12 tournament
Arizona eliminates rival ASU in Pac-12 baseball tournament
Arizona softball took a 1-0 lead over Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional with a...
Arizona opens super regional with extra-inning victory over Mississippi State
Arizona falls to Stanford, set to play ASU Friday