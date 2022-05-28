Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large-scale aggravated assault investigation in the Tucson area led to several warrants being...
Multiple warrants served in Tucson area in connection with aggravated assault investigation
Three people were injured in a shooting at Funky Monk, a bar near Toole and Congress in...
UPDATE: One suspect from triple shooting in downtown Tucson dies by suicide, authorities say
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Person in custody after incident at Pima Community College campus
Juan Carlos Niebla Felix and Jose Angel Sanchez Quevedo both face charges in a theft from a...
Two arrested after Sahuarita construction site thefts

Latest News

Texas authorities investigate police response to gunman.
Authorities investigate police response to Texas gunman
Source: Arizona State Forestry Division
Arizona Forestry sends warning out to Memorial Day weekend travelers
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins