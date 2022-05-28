Advertise
Court declines to hear arguments for condemned Arizona man

Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request by lawyers for an Arizona man facing execution this month to be allowed to make new arguments in an effort to overturn his death sentence in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the request made on behalf of Frank Atwood, convicted in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson. Atwood’s legal team wanted to make three new arguments, but the appeals court agreed with lawyers for the state that Atwood’s lawyers did not meet the criteria to present new evidence in federal court.

