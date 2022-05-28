Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off your Memorial Day Weekend

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather will remain through the middle of next week, with near normal temperatures today through Tuesday, then warming up again. Gusty winds are expected today through Monday. A slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible late next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. West southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

