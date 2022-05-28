FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds increase while temperatures cool a few degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - SW winds increase Sunday and Monday ahead of an approaching system. Red flag warning goes into effect Sunday 11am-7pm. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Temperatures heat back up into the triple digits by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.