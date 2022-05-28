FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds increase while temperatures cool a few degrees
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - SW winds increase Sunday and Monday ahead of an approaching system. Red flag warning goes into effect Sunday 11am-7pm. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Temperatures heat back up into the triple digits by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.
