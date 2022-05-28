Advertise
MCSO searching for swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

MCSO deputies are looking for a swimmer who didn't resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday.
MCSO deputies are looking for a swimmer who didn't resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for a swimmer at Lake Pleasant who went underwater and did not resurface Saturday morning.

Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

Deputies responded to a possible drowning near South Barker Island around 11 a.m. A witness said a man who was swimming in the area went underwater and did not resurface. He was not wearing a lifejacket. MCSO officials confirmed they are still actively searching for the swimmer. No further details are available.

