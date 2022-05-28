Advertise
Phoenix police say man shot and killed wife, 2 dogs before turning gun on self

Police investigate a murder-suicide in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
Police investigate a murder-suicide in Phoenix early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say that they’re investigating a murder-suicide after a man reportedly shot and killed his wife and two dogs before turning the gun on himself at a home in north Phoenix Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard. Officials say the man, William Potts, called Phoenix police early this morning saying he was having suicidal thoughts. Officers arrived at the home and found the man’s wife, Susan Potts, had been shot, along with two dogs. Susan and the dogs were dead. Police say William had reportedly shot himself and was found with very serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

