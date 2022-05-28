Advertise
Stanford eliminates Arizona from Pac-12 tournament

(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Standford edged Arizona 5-4 Saturday morning, eliminating the Wildcats from the Pac-12 baseball tournament.

Despite the loss, Arizona is expected to get a berth into the NCAA tournament. The field will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Stanford advanced to the conference title game, which is set for 7 p.m. Sunday.

Anthony Susac (4-3) took the loss for Arizona after giving up three runs on one hit in two innings. Catcher Daniel Susac led the Wildcats with two hits and an RBI.

Joey Dixon (6-3) earned the win for Stanford while Quinn Mathews got the save. Carter Graham and Braden Montgomery each had two RBIs for the Cardinal.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, May 25

  • Game 1: Arizona 8, Oregon 6
  • Game 2: Stanford 6, Arizona State 3
  • Game 3: Oregon State 13, Washington 8
  • Game 4: Cal 4, UCLA 1

Thursday, May 26

Second Round

  • Game 5: Arizona State 4, Oregon 2 (Oregon eliminated)
  • Game 6: UCLA 14, Washington 8 (Washington eliminated)
  • Game 7: Stanford 15, Arizona 8
  • Game 8: Oregon State 3, Cal 1

Friday, May 27

Quarterfinals

  • Game 9: Arizona 8, Arizona State 6 (Arizona State eliminated)
  • Game 10: UCLA 9, Cal 7 (Cal eliminated)

Saturday, May 28

Semifinals

  • Game 11: Stanford 5, Arizona 4 (Arizona eliminated)
  • Game 12: Oregon State vs. UCLA, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
  • Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (only necessary if UCLA beats Oregon State), 4:45 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sunday, May 29

Championship

  • Game 15: Stanford vs. Oregon State-UCLA winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

