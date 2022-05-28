Advertise
Tempe divers pull suspect’s body out from Tempe Town Lake

A man trying to escape arrest by Tempe Police has drowned in Tempe Town Lake on Saturday morning.
A man trying to escape arrest by Tempe Police has drowned in Tempe Town Lake on Saturday morning.(Camille Kimball | Camille Kimball)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe police say that they have pulled a suspect’s body out of Tempe Town Lake Saturday morning around 11:20 a.m.

According to officials, the man, who hasn’t been identified, was reportedly trying to escape his arrest because of various warrants. The Tempe Fire Dive and Rescue team pulled the man’s body out of the lake and say he was dead. Viewer Camille Kimball sent Arizona’s Family this video of police attempting to enter the water after the suspect. Watch below:

Tempe police say they have pulled the body of a suspect from Tempe Town Lake after he tried to evade arrest on various warrants.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

