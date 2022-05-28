Tempe divers pull suspect’s body out from Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe police say that they have pulled a suspect’s body out of Tempe Town Lake Saturday morning around 11:20 a.m.

According to officials, the man, who hasn’t been identified, was reportedly trying to escape his arrest because of various warrants. The Tempe Fire Dive and Rescue team pulled the man’s body out of the lake and say he was dead. Viewer Camille Kimball sent Arizona’s Family this video of police attempting to enter the water after the suspect. Watch below:

