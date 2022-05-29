Advertise
Border Patrol warns about the dangers of crossing the border

U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol is reminding folks who plan on coming to Arizona from Mexico illegally, can be very dangerous.

“A group of three migrants sustained injuries while crossing the border in Nogales. EMS responded for injuries ranging from a lacerated finger to a broken collarbone,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Modlin praised the Nogales station agents for the quick response time.

