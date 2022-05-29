FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Flag Warning will remain in effect Sunday until 7 p.m. Dry weather will remain through the middle of next week, with near normal temperatures through Tuesday, then warming up again. Gusty winds are also expected through Monday then there is a slight chance of thunderstorms possible late next week near the New Mexico border.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 103.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 102.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.