FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Flag Warning will remain in effect Sunday until 7 p.m. Dry weather will remain through the middle of next week, with near normal temperatures through Tuesday, then warming up again. Gusty winds are also expected through Monday then there is a slight chance of thunderstorms possible late next week near the New Mexico border.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

