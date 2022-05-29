Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, breezy and warm for your Memorial Day

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June will be coming in hot as temperatures climb back into the triple digits. Moisture increases across New Mexico late next week. Confidence is low whether or not it will make its way into the eastern portion of southern Arizona, however we could see dry lightning with any thunderstorms that develop.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 105F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

