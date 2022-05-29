Phoenix police: 6 people injured after house party shooting

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say six people have been injured after a shooting at a house party in west Phoenix. The conditions of the injured weren’t immediately released Sunday and police didn’t say if all of the victims were shot.

Police say details are sketchy and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting that occurred either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the incident.

