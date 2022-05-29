Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Unknown number of animals die in Phoenix barn fire; investigation underway

Phoenix fire fighters are working to extinguish a barn fire near 67th Avenue.
Phoenix fire fighters are working to extinguish a barn fire near 67th Avenue.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are investigating after an unknown number of farm animals died in a large barn fire in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a large fire coming from inside a barn near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters used several supply lines and hoses to attack the fire from multiple directions and were able to get it under control. Officials say due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke, it’s unclear exactly how many animals died in the incident. The video below shows the firefighters working to put the fire out.

Officials say they're unsure exactly how many animals have died in the fire.

The Department of Agriculture, the Arizona Humane Society, Arizona State Vet, and Arizona Exotic Animals have all been in contact with officials. Fire officials say no firefighters were hurt while putting out the blaze. An investigation to determine what started the fire is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNUSUAL BEAR SIGHTINGS: Several bears reported in residential areas
Drought hits Pinal County farm family hard
Drought hits Pinal County farm family hard
University of Arizona softball.
Arizona crushes Mississippi State, punches ticket for College World Series
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Latest News

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
FILE - Ronnie and Wanda Hawkins arrive for the Canadian Music Industry Awards in Toronto,...
Rocker Ronnie Hawkins, patron of Canadian rock, dies at 87
Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, makes a pit stop during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win
Phoenix police say that a shooting that happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday...
Phoenix police: 6 people injured after house party shooting
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee