Arizona baseball headed to Coral Gables Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona baseball learned Monday, May 30, that it is heading to Coral Gables, Florida, for the NCAA Regional hosted by No. 6 Miami.

Arizona (37-23) will face off against Ole Miss (32-22) on Friday, June 3. Miami (39-18) starts against Canisius (29-23).

The regional is scheduled for June 3-6.

This is the 41st appearance in the postseason for the Wildcats. They reached the College World Series in 2021, after hosting both the regional and Super Regional.

Their last postseason appearance at Coral Gables was in a Super Regional in 2008. They lost to Miami in three games.

