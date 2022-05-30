Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash, report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have confirmed that 25-year-old Jeff Gladney, who had just signed onto the team in March, has died.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car crash Monday morning. Arizona’s Family obtained a statement from the team which said, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

An outpouring of support is already being shared on social media, including by Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor who played with him at TCU, according to NBC Sports.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Gladney was a former first-round pick who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

