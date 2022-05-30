Advertise
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash, report says

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have confirmed that 25-year-old Jeff Gladney, who had just signed onto the team in March, has died.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car crash Monday morning. Arizona’s Family obtained a statement from the team which said, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

An outpouring of support is already being shared on social media, including by Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor who played with him at TCU, according to NBC Sports.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. No other information has been released.

Gladney was a former first-round pick who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

