TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search is on for a hiker on Mount Lemmon on Monday, May 30.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is on the mountain and responding to a “very remote location.”

At least one source told KOLD that a hiker was found dead.

