Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.

Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back.

MORE | What to know about snake safety ahead of summer

Wilson said one look was all it took to realize the intruder was a non-venomous ball python rather than a rattlesnake.

The police lieutenant found the large snake a new home with a friend.

He suspects the python was likely a pet turned loose by its former owner, and that it probably slithered into Sonic through an open back door.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

