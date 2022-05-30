Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in Safford on Sunday, May 29.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191.

Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire after the man fired at law enforcement officers.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The DPS is investigating and will provide additional information when it becomes available.

