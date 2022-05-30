Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Safford

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in Safford, Arizona.
The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in Safford, Arizona.(WALB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in Safford on Sunday, May 29.

The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191.

Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire after the man fired at law enforcement officers.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The DPS is investigating and will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNUSUAL BEAR SIGHTINGS: Several bears reported in residential areas
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector
Border Patrol warns about the dangers of crossing the border
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes

Latest News

Residents living near the River Bottom are getting frustrated with all of the dangerous...
Phoenix community hoping to rid itself of ‘River Bottom mayhem’
Phoenix police say that a shooting that happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday...
1 man dead, 5 others injured after house party shooting in Phoenix, police say
Visitors pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May,...
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine