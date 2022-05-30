MCSO finds swimmer’s body in Saguaro Lake

SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found the body of a swimmer who went under the water Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. and did not resurface.

The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies. No further details about what led up to the incident or the man’s identity are available.

