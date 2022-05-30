Advertise
MCSO finds swimmer’s body in Saguaro Lake

Image of Saguaro Lake.
FILE - Saguaro Lake(123rf.com)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found the body of a swimmer who went under the water Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. and did not resurface.

The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies. No further details about what led up to the incident or the man’s identity are available.

