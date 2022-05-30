Advertise
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash at River, La Canada

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late...
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late Sunday, May 29.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late Sunday, May 29.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV and that both drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The PCSD said one of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

