Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash at River, La Canada
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late Sunday, May 29.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV and that both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
The PCSD said one of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.