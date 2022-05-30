Advertise
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Sunday, May 29,

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Columbia Street around 9:30 p.m.

The TPD said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and that South 12th Avenue would be closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

Witnesses told KOLD that paramedics were performing CPR on the man before he was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

