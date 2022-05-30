Advertisement

Suspect killed after waving a gun at officers outside north Phoenix home, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say officers shot and killed an armed man in north Phoenix after allegedly waving his gun at officers Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the area of 24th Street and Cactus Road around 8 p.m. Police say they had gotten a report of a domestic dispute. Police say that a man was armed and was shooting his gun inside and outside of the home several times. As officers got to the home, the man was reportedly standing outside the house, still waiving it around. Officers say they gave the man commands to drop the gun but he pointed at them with it instead, that’s when at least one officer shot him. Police at the scene began doing CPR but the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

According to Arizona’s Family records, this is the 26th officer-involved shooting in 2022.

