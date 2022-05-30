Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30.
Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Deputies said there was no criminal aspect to the investigation.
