Traffic Alert: Woman fighting for life after wreck at Country Club, Drexel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Country Club Road and Drexel Road after a wreck left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday, May 30.

Tucson police say the wreck involved a semi truck and another vehicle. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers asked drivers to expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.

