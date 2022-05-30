Traffic Alert: Woman fighting for life after wreck at Country Club, Drexel
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Country Club Road and Drexel Road after a wreck left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday, May 30.
Tucson police say the wreck involved a semi truck and another vehicle. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
Officers asked drivers to expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.
