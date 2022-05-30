Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Woman fighting for life after wreck at Country Club, Drexel

Tucson police respond to a wreck between a car and a semi truck.
Tucson police respond to a wreck between a car and a semi truck.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Country Club Road and Drexel Road after a wreck left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday, May 30.

Tucson police say the wreck involved a semi truck and another vehicle. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers asked drivers to expect delays in the area and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNUSUAL BEAR SIGHTINGS: Several bears reported in residential areas
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector
Border Patrol warns about the dangers of crossing the border
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal Arizona homes

Latest News

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late...
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash at River, La Canada
A man and woman on a tandem recumbent bicycle were hit by a truck on Ajo Way in Tucson...
UPDATE: Woman dies months after bicycle crash in Tucson
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck near Speedway and Jones in Tucson on Monday, May 23.
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Tucson motorcycle crash