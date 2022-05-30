Advertise
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local restaurant group is offering a summer dining deal for those with kids.

In honor of its 100th anniversary, Si Charro! is bringing back its ‘Kids under 10 Eat Free’ promotion.

The special runs from June 1 to September 8 and includes all El Charro Café locations, The Monica, Charro Steak & Del Rey and Barrio Charro.

The dining deal will be available Sundays through Wednesdays for dine-in only.

For each paying adult/entrée, two kids under ten can eat for free from the kids menu.

Menus and locations of all Si Charro! restaurants can be found here.

