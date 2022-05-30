UPDATE: Woman dies months after bicycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has died months after a bicycle crash near Park Avenue and Ajo Way in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said it was notified Sunday, May 29, that 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge passed away due to her injuries.

Fudge was on a tandem recumbent bicycle on March 30 when she was hit at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South Second Avenue. The other person on the bike, a man, also suffered life-threatening injuries. The TPD did not have an update on the man.

The TPD said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Second Avenue when it tried to turn right on Ajo Way. At the same time, the bicycle was crossing in a marked crosswalk when it was hit by the truck.

The truck driver stopped and was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to the TPD. The driver, an 85-year-old man, was charged with causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

