‘I felt tears welling up in my eyes’: Woman unknowingly buys skates she originally sold 40 years earlier

As fate would have it, she coincidentally came across the same pair of skates she parted ways with 40 years earlier.

Renée Forrestall hadn’t laced up a pair of roller skates in more than 40 years. She wanted to try it again as a fun way to exercise, so she bought new skates last month.

She practiced for a week, but she said they didn’t fit right, not like the ones she had when she was young.

She searched online classified sites and quickly found a similar pair in questionable condition.

“They said, ‘Well, here it is, if you think that’s going to fit your foot, you’re welcome to try it,’” she said. “And I thought, ‘Ah, that’s a bit dodge.’ So, I kind of kept scrolling, but I said, ‘40 dollars, that’s a good deal.’ And I thought, ‘They do look like the ones I used to have.’”

Forrestall said they were pretty dirty when she first saw them.

Once she got her foot in one of the skates, however, she knew she found a good fit.

“It’s like Cinderella and the slipper moment,” she said. “It was very strange. It was like the perfect fit. I couldn’t believe it. And they felt good. It wasn’t even like the new ones that I had. It was like they were broken into my feet.”

Forrestall said she started asking the seller where he got the skates when things got even stranger.

“As he’s telling me, I flip back the tongue and there’s my name,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought, I couldn’t even believe it. I thought, ‘Who? How?’ I said, ‘This is me! These were mine.’ When I saw my name, the shock kind of absorbed me, and I felt tears welling up in my eyes. and I think because … suddenly I was reeled back to my youth. Like, 40 years ago. It was like … life flashed before my eyes.”

Watching this all take place was James Bond, the man selling the skates.

He said the moment filled his heart with joy.

“When she saw her name written on the insides, she just started tearing up and I thought that was so cool,” Bond said. “I feel like they could make a Disney movie out of the whole thing.”

Bond is selling a lot of items online right now because he’s getting ready to move. He had a strict first come first serve policy.

But something was different about this woman asking about the old roller skates.

“She explained a few things, just in probably three or four quick messages before she said she was going to come pick them up,” Bond said. “It was mainly just her tone in the message saying that she wanted to get back into roller skating. and wanted to find a good pair, so, it was just a gut feeling really.”

For Forrestall, it can’t be a coincidence. She felt a desire to roller skate again, she logged online to find the right pair and she was reunited with her 40-plus year old skates.

“The universe works in mysterious ways, you know? And I think things come around for a reason,” she said.

But Bond said this was meant to happen one way or another because he said he doesn’t believe in coincidence.

