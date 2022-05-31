Man found shot, killed outside south Phoenix landfill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed outside a south Phoenix landfill on Monday. It happened near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road by the Rio Salado Landfill and Salt River.

Officers arrived at the area just before 7 a.m. and found a man in his 40s lying on the ground outside the landfill’s entrance. Police say the man died from being shot sometime during the night. It is unknown what led up to the man’s death or the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS. Police have not identified the man. The investigation is ongoing.

