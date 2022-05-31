Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

Savannah Emerson was recently reported missing from Pinal County.
Savannah Emerson was recently reported missing from Pinal County.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing.

Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants.

Savannah is described as standing at 5′4,” weighing 100 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNUSUAL BEAR SIGHTINGS: Several bears reported in residential areas
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash
U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector
Border Patrol warns about the dangers of crossing the border
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late...
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash at River, La Canada

Latest News

Homelessness in veterans rises due to increases in home prices and inflation
Homelessness in veterans rises due to increase in home prices, inflation
COVID-19 makes a summer comeback as cases rise significantly
Kimberly Raymor
TPD searching for missing vulnerable teenager
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen on a screen, left, during a meeting of EU...
EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end