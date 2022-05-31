Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing.

Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants.

Savannah is described as standing at 5′4,” weighing 100 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 520-866-5111.

