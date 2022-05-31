Oro Valley police investigate second ‘stranger danger’ incident in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are investigating after a suspicious man reportedly approached two young boys and asked them to come to his home.

A similar incident took place last week .

During the most recent time, officers said, two seven-year-old boys were riding their bicycles, ahead of their parents, when they were approached by a white man walking his dog.

The man asked the boys if they wanted to go home with him, and the boys refused and left the area.

The man was described as a white man in his 70s with white hair, standing at 5′10″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was walking a medium white and brown, fluffy dog.

As of Tuesday, it is unknown whether the two incidents or related or if the men in both incidents are the same person.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has information on the prior events is asked to call 911.

Parents are also urged to talk to their children about the risks that come with talking to strangers and what they can do to make themselves safe.

