Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Oro Valley police investigate second ‘stranger danger’ incident in a week

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are investigating after a suspicious man reportedly approached two young boys and asked them to come to his home.

A similar incident took place last week.

During the most recent time, officers said, two seven-year-old boys were riding their bicycles, ahead of their parents, when they were approached by a white man walking his dog.

The man asked the boys if they wanted to go home with him, and the boys refused and left the area.

The man was described as a white man in his 70s with white hair, standing at 5′10″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was walking a medium white and brown, fluffy dog.

As of Tuesday, it is unknown whether the two incidents or related or if the men in both incidents are the same person.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has information on the prior events is asked to call 911.

Parents are also urged to talk to their children about the risks that come with talking to strangers and what they can do to make themselves safe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal

Latest News

Kimberly Raymer
Family worried about missing Tucson teen Kimberly Raymer
City leaders looking for input on Reid Park’s master plan
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
Police surrounding hotel on Tucson’s southside
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack