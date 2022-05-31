Police surrounding hotel on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working a scene at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue.

Crime scene tape has been posted around the Minsk Extended Stay hotel, and at least half a dozen police units are there.

An attempt to reach Tucson police for more details was not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.