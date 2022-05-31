Remembering those who sacrificed it all

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several of you have gathered with family and friends, enjoying some hot dogs on the grill, hanging out by the pool and not to mention, an extra day off.

But folks are reflecting on more than just that on this Memorial Day.

“It is to remember all the veterans who lost their lives,” said Submarine Veteran Mike Ortiz.

There were two events and one mission.

Folks in Tucson Estates held a Memorial Day parade celebrating loved ones and friends who died, while serving our country.

Dan Marries was the civilian Grand Marshal at the parade.

“We gather in this place today because of the ultimate Sacrifice of men and women who love this country like we love this country and laid down their lives so that we live in a country of freedom,” he said/

On the South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson, a ceremony was held. There is typically a rivalry within Military branches but not today, folks paid their respects for all.

“Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines,” said Vietnam Veteran Antonio Esparza.

Military veterans also attended, feel lucky to be alive.

“It means a lot to me that the fact that I have gone through a lot of problems myself while I was in service. I had been attacked twice and hit and been shot twice. In order for me to basically stay alive, I had to keep my eyes and ears open,” said World War II Veteran Don Sloane.

It’s a day where Tucsonans pause and honor the brave men and women.

“I’m just going to give them a solute, To each and every member of the armed forces. Thank you. Thank you,” said Esparza.

From all of us here at KOLD News 13, thank you! We honor those who are no longer with us and those who continue to serve.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.