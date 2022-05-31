TPD searching for missing vulnerable teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Kimberly Raymor, 17, was last seen on May 28th right before she was due at work. Her mother, Alexandra Raymor, said she received a call from Kim’s work that she never arrived, and that’s when worry set in.

“We’re worried. We don’t know who she could be with,” the mother said.

The younger Raymor is described as having an intellectual disability. And doesn’t have her wallet, phone or charger for her hearing aids on her.

“She’s vulnerable. She doesn’t have very good stranger danger or judgement with others,” her mother said.

Her mother said she’s also hard of hearing and her hearing aid batteries may have died since she’s last been home.

She said the night before, she and her daughter had gotten into an argument. Tucson Police Department officials said they are treating this as a runaway.

“We don’t know who she could be with or where she could be. I don’t think she could survive outside on her own. So, we are worried that something worse has happened,” Alexandra Raymor added.

The elder Raymor said her daughter was last seen wearing a black t-shirt. She said Kim “usually has her hair in a bun for work.

She wears glasses, and is either wearing black or rainbow heart shaped frames. Her hearing aids are pink and she is likely wearing black and white Vans shoes, and likely has a black sparkly mini backpack with Jojo Siwa on it.

She urges anyone who knows where Kimberly Raymor is or may have seen her to contact her or the Tucson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.