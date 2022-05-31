UPDATE: Elgin Bridge Fire fully contained, 2,149 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State forestry officials said Tuesday, May 31, a wildfire burning near Elgin is fully contained at 2,149 acres.

The #ElginBridgeFire is 100% contained at 2,149 acres. Fire investigators ruled the fire human-caused, undetermined as they could not find an ignition source to give a definite cause. The fire started Mon. May 23, approx. 1/4 mi. NE #Elgin in #SantaCruzCounty. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/P2VAEvaQFb — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 31, 2022

The Elgin Bridge Fire forced evacuations and threateed several structures after starting on May 23 about quarter-mile northeast of Elgin. It was located within the Mustang Mountain range, just south of State Route 82 and west of Babacomari Ranch Road.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire is human-caused, but could not find an ignition source to help determine a definite cause.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office lifted the GO notification for residences along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin, on May 24.

An estimated 210 personnel responded to the fire including state, federal and local cooperators. Twelve engines, seven hand crews, and aircraft resources were assigned at one point.

