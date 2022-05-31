UPDATE: Hiker found dead in remote part of Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker was found dead in a remote part of Mount Lemmon early Monday, May 30.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a group of hikers came across an unresponsive man on the Arizona Trail.

The PCSD said James Gregory Kahlstorf, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The PCSD’s Search and Rescue Unit, along with Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Arizona DPS Air Rescue, responded.

