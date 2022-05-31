Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Hiker found dead in remote part of Mount Lemmon

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is looking for a hiker...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is looking for a hiker in a “very remote" part of Mount Lemmon.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker was found dead in a remote part of Mount Lemmon early Monday, May 30.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a group of hikers came across an unresponsive man on the Arizona Trail.

The PCSD said James Gregory Kahlstorf, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The PCSD’s Search and Rescue Unit, along with Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Arizona DPS Air Rescue, responded.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal

Latest News

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
Traffic detectives are investigating the crash at River Road and La Cañada Drive Sunday, May 29.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash at River, La Cañada
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
Mila Carter caught video of a massive rockslide.
VIDEO: Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend