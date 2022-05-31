UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash at River, La Cañada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died after a collision with an SUV at West River Road and North La Cañada Drive late Sunday, May 29.

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Jose Fraijo, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. The driver of the Kia SUV had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on La Cañada when the two vehicles collided at River, where the SUV was turning left from northbound La Cañada.

The Sheriff’s department said neither impairment nor excessive speed was a factor in the collision.

Traffic detectives have taken over the case for further investigation.

