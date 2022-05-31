Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff, CNN and The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE POWELL (3TV/CBS 5/AP/CNN) -- Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide. Mila Carter shared video with Arizona’s Family of the huge slab of rock that came crashing down into the water on Memorial Day.

The rockslide for the second-largest reservoir in the country comes as it dipped past a critical threshold, threatening water supplies and putting a key source of hydropower generation at heightened risk of being forced offline, as climate change-fueled drought continues to grip the Western U.S.

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half-century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought. Hydrology modeling suggests there’s roughly a 1 in 4 chance it won’t be able to produce power by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal

Latest News

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
Traffic detectives are investigating the crash at River Road and La Cañada Drive Sunday, May 29.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash at River, La Cañada
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is looking for a hiker...
UPDATE: Hiker found dead in remote part of Mount Lemmon
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe