Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is looking for a hiker...
UPDATE: Hiker found dead in remote part of Mount Lemmon
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course