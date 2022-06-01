UPDATE: Coachline Boulevard closed north of Twin Peaks Road because of deadly pedestrian crash

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Marana have closed Coachline Boulevard north of Twin Peaks Road because of a deadly pedestrian crash Wednesday morning, June 1.

UPDATE-This is a pedestrian fatality. Roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. MPD is working a serious... Posted by Marana Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

A spokesperson for the Marana Police Department confirmed that the crash was fatal, but no additional information was immediately available about the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

According to MPD, the crash happened near Armor Crest Road.

This story will be updated as facts become available.

