FIRST ALERT FORECAST: June Jumps Into Triple-Digit Territory

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves in warming us back to the triple digits Thursday. This pattern continues through most of next week. Moisture will increase across New Mexico late next week. Slim chance for a dry thunderstorm or two mainly near the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday. Gusty erratic winds and dry lightning would likely be the result.

TODAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 103.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 102.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 101.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102.

