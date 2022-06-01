Man found dead at hotel on Tucson’s south side
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue in Tucson after a man died under suspicious circumstances.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway.
KOLD was on the scene when a man was handcuffed near the hotel around 4:45 p.m.
Crime scene tape has been posted around a room at the motel and at least half a dozen TPD vehicles were on the scene.
According to several witnesses, gunshots were heard in the area.
